10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $257.50 $43.0K 10.4K 98.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $190.00 $117.6K 6.4K 15.5K NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.00 $115.0K 12.6K 5.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $95.00 $55.3K 16.2K 4.3K RIVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $7.50 $30.0K 548 2.0K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $155.00 $31.5K 1.2K 1.9K GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $21.00 $89.9K 554 1.5K TCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $65.00 $29.1K 17 268 YUMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $47.50 $42.0K 0 170 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $130.00 $208.1K 873 109

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 256 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 10491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.6K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 6410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 266 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 12621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.3K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 16258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 812 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 1254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 1499 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.9K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TCOM (NASDAQ:TCOM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YUMC (NYSE:YUMC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 476 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 109 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $208.1K, with a price of $1910.0 per contract. There were 873 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

