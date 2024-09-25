10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $255.00 $71.0K 4.4K 56.5K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $195.00 $37.8K 32.6K 3.0K PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $115.00 $169.6K 9.3K 3.0K GOEV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $2.00 $209.1K 250 1.8K DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $25.00 $219.0K 16 1.6K CPRI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $50.00 $30.0K 38.5K 1.2K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $90.00 $40.8K 10.7K 1.1K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $190.00 $72.5K 1.0K 1.0K DUOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $290.00 $342.5K 307 853 NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.00 $43.5K 33.8K 440

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 4407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $378.0 per contract. There were 32617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3098 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 361 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $169.6K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 9334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOEV (NASDAQ:GOEV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1884 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.1K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $219.0K, with a price of $1825.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPRI (NYSE:CPRI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 38561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 10718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.5K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 1085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DUOL (NASDAQ:DUOL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $342.5K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 853 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 33862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.