10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $250.00 $26.0K 52.8K 55.5K GRPN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $10.50 $130.0K 5.0K 2.0K DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $215.00 $33.6K 67 1.8K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $140.00 $307.4K 93 1.5K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.00 $46.7K 43.9K 1.4K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.00 $39.6K 346 1.2K MBLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.00 $55.0K 542 933 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $185.00 $29.6K 4.7K 721 APTV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $72.50 $29.4K 131 632 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $140.00 $25.4K 1.2K 436

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 52839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRPN (NASDAQ:GRPN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 5092 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS (NYSE:DKS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 269 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $307.4K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 320 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 43952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 407 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 933 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 4726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APTV (NYSE:APTV), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 1213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

