10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $240.00 $36.3K 8.4K 63.5K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.00 $99.5K 2.3K 17.4K JD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $30.00 $36.4K 35.1K 7.4K DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $145.00 $67.5K 1.0K 205 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $125.00 $35.3K 1.5K 152 DHI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $190.00 $39.0K 260 146 CHWY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $20.00 $120.0K 4.2K 104 DRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $150.00 $242.2K 96 101 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $365.00 $32.7K 612 72 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $180.00 $27.5K 67 21

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 166 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 8451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 210 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1005 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.5K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 2329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 92 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 35114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 1006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 1565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI (NYSE:DHI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 4219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DRI (NYSE:DRI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $242.2K, with a price of $2430.0 per contract. There were 96 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $3275.0 per contract. There were 612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $2505.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.