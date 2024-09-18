10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $230.00 $25.7K 57.0K 68.6K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $37.50 $28.6K 21.3K 3.3K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $200.00 $26.8K 26.8K 1.2K LEVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $20.00 $26.3K 520 1.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $90.00 $44.4K 21.8K 921 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $95.00 $28.5K 7.1K 477 FL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $25.00 $148.0K 472 400 W PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $50.00 $25.6K 2.5K 238 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $48.00 $40.3K 1.4K 134 DECK PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $150.00 $29.6K 25 99

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 57053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 691 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 113 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 21376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 26885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEVI (NYSE:LEVI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 1055 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 21885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 7143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FL (NYSE:FL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 2584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 121 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 1477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DECK (NYSE:DECK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 184 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $1234.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 99 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

