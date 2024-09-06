10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $217.50 $30.0K 5.9K 70.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $172.50 $51.7K 1.1K 2.4K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $82.50 $33.0K 6.8K 1.4K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $79.0K 2.8K 1.2K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $13.00 $27.9K 1.5K 391 VFS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.00 $39.2K 1.3K 300 H PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $140.00 $30.9K 429 265 ETSY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $40.00 $28.8K 1.3K 250 ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $145.00 $35.0K 15 201 TXRH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $180.00 $28.3K 222 127

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 5943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 1106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 6837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 133 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $1296.0 per contract. There were 2823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 1528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VFS (NASDAQ:VFS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 1391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding H (NYSE:H), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 206 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 287 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANF (NYSE:ANF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $352.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXRH (NASDAQ:TXRH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 109 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

