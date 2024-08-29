10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume YUMC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $1.1 million 19.9K 5.0K GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $30.00 $67.0K 10.7K 2.8K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $80.00 $78.1K 3.7K 2.5K MGM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $37.00 $83.8K 172 2.0K CPNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.00 $46.1K 7.1K 890 ZK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $15.00 $36.5K 892 618 LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $290.00 $36.1K 648 548 TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $300.00 $29.1K 14.0K 544 ANF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $140.00 $54.1K 650 502 CHWY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $32.50 $115.2K 3.9K 406

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For YUMC (NYSE:YUMC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 141 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 19920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 838 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 10744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2829 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 737 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.1K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 3747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGM (NYSE:MGM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 1375 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.8K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 295 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 7157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 890 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZK (NYSE:ZK), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 591 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 94 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $328.0 per contract. There were 14016 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 141 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 378 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.2K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 3964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

