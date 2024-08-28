10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $200.00 $32.0K 16.8K 68.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $79.00 $32.2K 594 4.0K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $100.00 $33.6K 1.2K 1.2K WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $75.00 $103.2K 943 1.0K SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $96.00 $50.9K 1.2K 627 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $138.00 $58.0K 7 432 TSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $280.00 $50.2K 78 327 F PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $15.00 $79.0K 50 200 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $42.50 $65.3K 28 184 CPRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $50.00 $26.0K 30.8K 171

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 246 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 16853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 278 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 1264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.2K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1085 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 1215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSCO (NASDAQ:TSCO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $1477.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W (NYSE:W), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 172 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.3K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPRI (NYSE:CPRI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 142 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 30843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

