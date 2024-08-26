10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $215.00 $29.5K 9.8K 46.1K M PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $32.7K 19.5K 5.0K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $180.00 $32.6K 26.3K 3.3K BBWI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $35.00 $514.8K 1.4K 2.2K AMRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $35.00 $260.0K 5.9K 2.0K PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $130.00 $30.8K 5.0K 1.4K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $76.00 $32.9K 208 1.2K CPRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $37.3K 29.2K 1.1K SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $43.8K 13.8K 1.0K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $155.00 $33.0K 2.6K 870

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 9837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 245 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 162 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 19532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $326.0 per contract. There were 26364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBWI (NYSE:BBWI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 2200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $514.8K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 1426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMRK (NASDAQ:AMRK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 5950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $3082.0 per contract. There were 5059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1220 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPRI (NYSE:CPRI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 29266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 13846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

