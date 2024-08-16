10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $217.50 $47.6K 9.0K 153.2K VFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $20.00 $682.3K 10.3K 10.0K BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $85.00 $55.4K 27.4K 8.4K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $152.50 $209.3K 1.1K 5.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $165.00 $47.1K 7.5K 2.0K VSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $25.00 $32.0K 1.1K 1.2K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $34.00 $31.2K 2.3K 848 FFIE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.00 $62.9K 910 729 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $14.50 $28.6K 1.9K 545 GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $43.00 $73.7K 11.9K 259

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 477 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 69 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 9055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VFC (NYSE:VFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 91 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10034 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 82 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $682.3K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 10372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 192 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 27496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.3K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 7563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VSCO (NYSE:VSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 1196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 2382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FFIE (NASDAQ:FFIE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 724 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.9K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 231 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 1993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.7K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 11947 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

