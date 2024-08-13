10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $210.00 $55.1K 27.2K 81.3K SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $90.00 $55.3K 264 80.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $170.00 $62.4K 44.5K 48.7K CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $45.00 $40.5K 314 13.4K CPRI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $55.00 $450.0K 14.8K 12.0K CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $170.9K 1.3K 3.8K DKNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $35.00 $648.0K 7.0K 2.4K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $140.00 $69.0K 1.0K 1.2K CPNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $23.50 $25.5K 6 1.0K SG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $50.00 $32.1K 382 415

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 195 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 27219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 549 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 68 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.3K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 312 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 44507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48763 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 311 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPRI (NYSE:CPRI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 157 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10000 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $450.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 14871 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12083 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 3791 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.9K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 1363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 157 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2160 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $648.0K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 7071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 94 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $898.0 per contract. There were 1042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SG (NYSE:SG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 339 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

