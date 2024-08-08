10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $200.00 $27.0K 20.9K 89.3K EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $120.00 $900.0K 2.6K 2.4K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $42.00 $147.0K 1.1K 492 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $52.00 $50.0K 1.2K 219 DUOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $175.00 $26.4K 150 159 HD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $560.00 $106.7K 2 147 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $75.00 $62.5K 742 108 W CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $38.00 $32.0K 101 100 CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $140.00 $28.0K 76 24 MCD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $255.00 $36.9K 1.7K 21

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 20998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1250 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $900.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 2618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 490 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DUOL (NASDAQ:DUOL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 99 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $560.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.7K, with a price of $21349.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $2805.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $1846.0 per contract. There were 1747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

