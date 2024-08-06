10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $16.00 $800.5K 434 18.3K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $155.00 $67.5K 9.9K 11.2K SERV CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $11.00 $63.0K 12 2.7K MGM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $35.00 $35.6K 324 1.8K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $85.00 $38.0K 9.2K 1.6K TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $200.00 $38.0K 4.3K 1.2K NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $75.00 $74.7K 7.9K 916 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $130.00 $30.6K 6.0K 836 CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $39.00 $58.8K 1.5K 602 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $33.9K 1.1K 521

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 8339 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $800.5K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 9915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SERV (NASDAQ:SERV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2765 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM (NYSE:MGM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 415 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1813 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 464 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 9208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1691 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 864 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $7600.0 per contract. There were 4315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.7K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 7943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 916 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 6017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 1582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 528 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 1181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

