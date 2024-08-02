10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $210.00 $75.6K 13.6K 126.2K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $165.00 $133.0K 883 47.9K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $9.82 $36.4K 28.3K 6.8K AEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $19.50 $27.8K 1 2.0K MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $265.00 $28.6K 1.3K 380 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $35.00 $27.6K 474 364 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $140.00 $26.8K 536 275 BOOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $105.00 $30.0K 144 216 WYNN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $87.50 $40.0K 1.2K 109 AAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $52.50 $63.6K 230 48

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.6K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 13630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.0K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 983 contract(s) at a $9.82 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 28303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO (NYSE:AEO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 344 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $1365.0 per contract. There were 1338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 134 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BOOT (NYSE:BOOT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 133 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 168 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $1335.0 per contract. There were 1242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAP (NYSE:AAP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.6K, with a price of $1325.0 per contract. There were 230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

