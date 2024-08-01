10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $40.00 $216.0K 35.2K 17.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $190.00 $46.5K 16.6K 16.8K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $225.00 $53.6K 2.3K 9.9K MBLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $17.00 $115.0K 0 5.3K CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $62.6K 1.9K 2.1K GRPN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $25.00 $27.0K 918 900 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $20.00 $25.0K 1.3K 209 ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/06/24 $335.00 $45.1K 0 44 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $56.2K 1.3K 30 DHI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $180.00 $27.3K 61 12

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $216.0K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 35288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17676 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 16612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 2300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 533 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.6K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GRPN (NASDAQ:GRPN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 169 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $1875.0 per contract. There were 1326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHI (NYSE:DHI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 323 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $2483.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.