10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $230.00 $34.4K 7.4K 62.2K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $74.00 $33.5K 1.5K 6.7K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $167.50 $29.2K 0 1.4K EBAY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $54.00 $116.3K 3.8K 1.2K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.00 $152.5K 5.3K 518 F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.17 $149.7K 41.8K 434 LEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $172.50 $29.3K 88 425 SERV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $10.00 $155.0K 0 401 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $128.00 $44.0K 281 247 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $100.00 $54.6K 3.7K 241

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 7400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 1082 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 1529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 134 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 699 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.3K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 3845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 324 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 5340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 434 contract(s) at a $14.17 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.7K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 41817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN (NYSE:LEN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 419 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 88 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SERV (NASDAQ:SERV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.0K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 534 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 3723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

