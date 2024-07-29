10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $240.00 $26.3K 11.2K 72.7K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $150.00 $362.8K 13.5K 8.4K LCID PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.50 $33.3K 13.4K 3.8K SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $72.00 $25.5K 3.3K 1.7K QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.00 $34.3K 1.5K 1.4K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $16.50 $60.5K 1.0K 974 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $200.00 $28.9K 35.5K 834 UPBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $40.00 $27.5K 21 501 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $150.00 $104.0K 932 221 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $110.00 $35.3K 1.6K 212

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 11296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $362.8K, with a price of $363.0 per contract. There were 13548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 315 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 13458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 3340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $16.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 172 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $1208.0 per contract. There were 35515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPBD (NASDAQ:UPBD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 235 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 932 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $571.0 per contract. There were 1673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.