10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $260.00 $28.5K 25.3K 124.4K JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $17.00 $29.1K 70 4.1K CZR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $56.7K 3.3K 3.3K EBAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $60.00 $26.0K 1.9K 2.3K BC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $80.00 $317.0K 89 1.0K W CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $45.00 $115.4K 228 756 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $205.00 $40.0K 3.2K 682 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $300.00 $63.2K 3.3K 545 BYON CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $17.50 $28.0K 702 103 LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $250.00 $44.0K 554 102

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 25301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 1457 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 3340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 347 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 1901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BC (NYSE:BC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1114 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $317.0K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 89 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W (NYSE:W), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 156 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.4K, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 137 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 3254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 93 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 3374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BYON (NYSE:BYON), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

