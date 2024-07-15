10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $270.00 $26.5K 26.2K 113.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $192.50 $25.7K 5.5K 15.7K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $80.00 $25.9K 30.0K 4.5K CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $27.00 $32.6K 3.8K 3.0K JD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $25.00 $52.0K 13.0K 1.3K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $25.00 $29.8K 7.7K 1.0K CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $49.9K 2.3K 831 MGM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $43.00 $191.1K 246 745 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $79.00 $60.6K 2.5K 601 BYD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $55.00 $92.8K 435 597

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $457.0 per contract. There were 26203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 5581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 786 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 30019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 402 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 3814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $453.0 per contract. There were 13021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 7776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 186 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 2355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM (NYSE:MGM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 158 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 970 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.1K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 745 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 399 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.6K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 2546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BYD (NYSE:BYD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

