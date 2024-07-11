10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $245.00 $25.0K 21.2K 108.6K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $25.00 $113.0K 9.2K 8.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $190.00 $87.7K 9.3K 1.9K PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $150.00 $25.0K 13.5K 1.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $84.00 $36.0K 2.2K 579 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $265.00 $27.5K 3.2K 366 JMIA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/12/24 $7.00 $52.5K 788 290 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $60.00 $26.5K 95 258 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $35.00 $25.8K 7.3K 181 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $39.3K 9.9K 171

Explanation

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 21231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.0K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 9248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.7K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 9389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1979 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 13523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1093 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 2248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 858 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 3214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 526 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 142 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 7356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 554 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 9983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

