10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $320.00 $25.0K 24.4K 118.9K DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $215.00 $110.6K 548 1.5K VSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.00 $107.9K 13.1K 1.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $130.00 $188.9K 14.4K 1.3K PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $101.00 $27.4K 625 619 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $60.00 $44.0K 342 444 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $275.00 $34.3K 1.2K 335 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $390.00 $96.0K 583 320 BWA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $35.00 $52.6K 896 311 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $5120.00 $33.5K 0 268

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 24416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.6K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VSCO (NYSE:VSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 490 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.9K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 13123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 677 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.9K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 14436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $101.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 330 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 1273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 220 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.0K, with a price of $1920.0 per contract. There were 583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BWA (NYSE:BWA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 239 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $5120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $33559.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.