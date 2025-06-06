10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $300.00 $62.1K 24.3K 193.7K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $14.50 $79.0K 1.2K 2.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.00 $29.0K 10.8K 1.6K WEN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.00 $47.0K 2.1K 1.0K LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $260.00 $82.0K 39 626 CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $45.00 $29.9K 121 425 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $340.00 $25.7K 70 95 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $240.00 $33.6K 344 42 BKNG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $5645.00 $30.4K 0 30 DRI PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $220.00 $28.8K 476 29

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 296 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 24305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 1234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 168 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 10858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WEN (NASDAQ:WEN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 2110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.0K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 285 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $1285.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RH (NYSE:RH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $5645.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $6085.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DRI (NYSE:DRI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

