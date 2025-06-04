10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $335.00 $37.2K 3.0K 50.0K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $207.50 $44.5K 24.8K 19.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $200.00 $366.4K 2.0K 3.4K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.00 $36.4K 9.8K 3.1K SGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $60.00 $59.6K 1.7K 1.4K LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.00 $25.6K 43.1K 916 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/13/25 $315.00 $26.5K 521 465 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $90.00 $43.0K 2.7K 370 FIVE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $120.00 $33.2K 266 332 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $80.00 $232.9K 5.7K 204

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 3002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 24822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 926 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 292 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $366.4K, with a price of $1255.0 per contract. There were 2090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 649 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 9800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SGI (NYSE:SGI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $596.0 per contract. There were 1799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 226 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 692 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 43125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 916 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 2778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVE (NASDAQ:FIVE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $232.9K, with a price of $1165.0 per contract. There were 5704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

