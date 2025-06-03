10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $350.00 $92.0K 16.9K 78.7K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $37.50 $261.0K 5.4K 3.1K GAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.50 $320.3K 61 2.6K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $30.00 $34.0K 75 654 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $327.50 $25.4K 21 582 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $40.00 $38.5K 1.3K 209 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $212.50 $32.5K 397 183 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $75.00 $116.3K 651 152 ANF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $85.00 $74.1K 729 152 GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $47.00 $52.8K 3.8K 140

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.0K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 16996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 2997 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $261.0K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 5421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GAP (NYSE:GAP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2692 contract(s) at a $21.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $320.3K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 75 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $327.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 1339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 563 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 152 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.3K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $747.0 per contract. There were 729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 227 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 3819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

