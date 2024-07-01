10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $205.00 $26.4K 2.3K 12.0K CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/05/24 $100.00 $43.6K 5.4K 4.5K CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $35.00 $25.2K 141 2.6K CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $137.00 $190.0K 11 2.5K CHWY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/05/24 $25.50 $31.2K 761 2.1K NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $80.00 $27.1K 1.3K 477 ORLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1000.00 $32.7K 93 166 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $54.00 $26.2K 6.3K 150 GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $55.00 $60.1K 429 124 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $180.00 $135.4K 25.8K 57

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $738.0 per contract. There were 2381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 970 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 5436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $190.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 294 contract(s) at a $25.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 564 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $1085.0 per contract. There were 1345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORLY (NASDAQ:ORLY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 200 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 6350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 200 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.4K, with a price of $3150.0 per contract. There were 25846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

