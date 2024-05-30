10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $180.00 $44.4K 29.0K 195.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.00 $57.0K 26.2K 4.3K CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $90.00 $31.5K 2.0K 2.0K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $30.00 $43.9K 1.1K 1.5K AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/31/24 $185.00 $26.8K 3.0K 727 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $125.00 $45.0K 4.5K 555 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $385.00 $73.5K 271 287 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $245.00 $97.5K 3 50 JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.00 $114.8K 201 50 WING PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $280.00 $36.6K 27 21

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 29023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 386 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 650 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 26249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 2047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 1130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 3084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 232 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 4591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $1950.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 340 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.8K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WING (NASDAQ:WING), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 596 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $2620.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

