10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $275.00 $68.9K 8.0K 40.5K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $70.00 $26.1K 1.6K 7.6K TJX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $121.00 $238.0K 217 3.5K GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $75.00 $105.1K 1.2K 621 PHM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $100.00 $200.1K 60 502 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $195.00 $58.7K 3.3K 478 AAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $39.00 $30.5K 1.4K 364 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $255.00 $110.4K 3 121 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.00 $44.5K 4.6K 105 EAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $150.00 $178.2K 52 101

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.9K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 8034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 513 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 1634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7673 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3501 contract(s) at a $121.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $238.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 290 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.1K, with a price of $5255.0 per contract. There were 1270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PHM (NYSE:PHM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.1K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.7K, with a price of $1175.0 per contract. There were 3340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAP (NYSE:AAP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 351 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 1409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.4K, with a price of $4418.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 4678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EAT (NYSE:EAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 108 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.2K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

