10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $230.00 $52.6K 20.0K 115.8K BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $140.00 $64.3K 17.9K 5.5K CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $200.00 $38.6K 4.0K 738 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $200.00 $178.4K 385 723 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $195.00 $57.1K 5.4K 632 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $130.00 $36.9K 1.6K 455 GCT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.50 $27.0K 404 330 KLC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.00 $80.0K 10 260 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $310.00 $45.8K 162 212 SG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $33.00 $56.0K 173 200

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 20036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $549.0 per contract. There were 17951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $1546.0 per contract. There were 4020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.1K, with a price of $1142.0 per contract. There were 5499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 1688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GCT (NASDAQ:GCT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 666 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $338.0 per contract. There were 404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KLC (NYSE:KLC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 131 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SG (NYSE:SG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.