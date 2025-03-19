10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $250.00 $47.0K 8.5K 9.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $140.00 $67.5K 24.0K 1.7K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $62.50 $99.9K 5.8K 1.3K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $120.00 $39.7K 9.3K 733 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $262.2K 1.6K 399 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $120.00 $63.0K 314 350 LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.00 $54.0K 2.0K 255 ASO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $47.00 $39.6K 1.2K 233 SERV PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.00 $36.3K 229 202 ABNB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $125.00 $42.6K 365 150

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 8513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 24026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1777 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 1086 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.9K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 5873 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 9311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 303 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 279 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $262.2K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 1674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 303 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 177 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 2071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASO (NASDAQ:ASO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SERV (NASDAQ:SERV), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 366 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

