10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $225.00 $37.2K 10.4K 63.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $150.00 $30.3K 27.0K 11.2K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.00 $31.5K 23.7K 4.5K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $190.00 $31.7K 1.4K 741 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $35.00 $109.8K 168 519 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $75.00 $44.5K 3.0K 336 UAA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $53.8K 1.0K 200 JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $30.00 $59.1K 3.4K 38 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $130.00 $31.3K 777 16 ORLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1200.00 $53.9K 17 11

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 10449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 330 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 27085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 420 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 23778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $1380.0 per contract. There were 1495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 185 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 519 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 78 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.8K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 3050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAA (NYSE:UAA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 668 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 1074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 304 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $1690.0 per contract. There were 3433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 304 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $2240.0 per contract. There were 777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORLY (NASDAQ:ORLY), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $4900.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.