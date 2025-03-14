10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $245.00 $28.5K 4.6K 128.5K DKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $28.00 $170.5K 349 1.5K HSAI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $20.00 $41.6K 2.8K 814 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $95.00 $41.2K 0 696 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $90.00 $110.6K 352 434 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $75.00 $39.0K 3.0K 410 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $135.00 $57.7K 1.5K 407 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $185.00 $41.0K 13.6K 253 ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $360.00 $108.9K 325 245 PENN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $15.00 $45.9K 275 224

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 380 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 4610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 154 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1550 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.5K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HSAI (NASDAQ:HSAI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 34 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 2848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 98 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 89 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $463.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 461 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.6K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 3014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 308 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.7K, with a price of $2310.0 per contract. There were 1540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 13692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.9K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 121 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

