10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $260.00 $27.3K 28.6K 77.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $200.00 $28.2K 17.0K 7.7K XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $25.00 $79.0K 571 1.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.00 $56.3K 18.3K 1.5K ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $325.00 $27.5K 5 1.1K WSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $185.00 $44.8K 188 805 PII PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $40.00 $50.0K 1.4K 557 PLBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.50 $45.0K 2.0K 500 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $90.00 $33.8K 206 177 TOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $115.00 $65.0K 157 100

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 14, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 28651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 17045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 14, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 18305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $2750.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WSM (NYSE:WSM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PII (NYSE:PII), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLBY (NASDAQ:PLBY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $0.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 2000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $338.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TOL (NYSE:TOL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.