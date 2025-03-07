10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $200.00 $72.8K 16.6K 20.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $130.00 $270.0K 1.8K 2.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $200.00 $36.9K 8.0K 1.8K CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $39.00 $43.4K 272 1.3K DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $180.00 $173.1K 40.6K 1.1K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $45.00 $63.0K 41 500 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $12.50 $35.6K 8.1K 368 F CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $7.85 $25.4K 4.3K 257 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $252.50 $33.6K 0 138 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $240.00 $41.8K 152 137

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 398 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.8K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 16698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $270.0K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 1889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 41 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 8088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 690 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.1K, with a price of $1479.0 per contract. There were 40622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 287 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 8127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 679 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $7.85 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 4353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RH (NYSE:RH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 118 contract(s) at a $252.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

