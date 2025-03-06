10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $265.00 $25.0K 2.4K 21.4K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.00 $37.5K 17.9K 9.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $207.50 $113.2K 1.3K 3.1K DKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $55.00 $129.8K 9.6K 2.6K DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $195.00 $140.6K 1.8K 1.2K VSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $23.00 $53.1K 1.4K 762 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $250.00 $73.2K 124 268 KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $12.50 $44.4K 12 187 DECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $140.00 $26.3K 172 142 M PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $16.00 $27.6K 425 129

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $571.0 per contract. There were 2417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 17994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 474 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.2K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 1318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 71 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2650 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.8K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 9660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 126 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.6K, with a price of $1113.0 per contract. There were 1831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VSCO (NYSE:VSCO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 444 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.1K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 1427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.2K, with a price of $4885.0 per contract. There were 124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS (NYSE:KSS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 225 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DECK (NYSE:DECK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $799.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

