10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $285.00 $118.5K 9.1K 80.1K LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.00 $33.7K 862 9.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $140.00 $30.4K 6.8K 4.2K RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.00 $30.0K 60.4K 2.2K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.50 $49.4K 1.3K 1.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $175.00 $121.8K 8.3K 516 F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $9.85 $58.0K 12.1K 444 HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $385.00 $40.9K 434 147 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $135.00 $69.5K 309 120 ONEW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $20.00 $42.0K 5.8K 100

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 237 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 9107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 113 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 6885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 60453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 1268 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 1384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 448 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.8K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 8355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 687 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $9.85 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 12176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 114 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONEW (NASDAQ:ONEW), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 5832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.