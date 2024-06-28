10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $210.00 $26.8K 14.8K 46.2K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $200.00 $77.5K 86.5K 33.0K RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $804.9K 61.5K 10.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $38.00 $127.7K 387 5.8K NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $75.00 $51.7K 1.6K 5.1K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $12.00 $44.2K 23.9K 3.9K PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $130.00 $630.0K 4.1K 2.0K SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $80.00 $29.2K 23.9K 705 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $130.00 $31.0K 2.9K 325 MGM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $45.00 $87.8K 2.5K 275

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 196 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 14804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 86535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 203 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 7000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $804.9K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 61562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10041 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.7K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5847 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 357 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 1603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 962 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 23968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $630.0K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 4156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 23945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1554.0 per contract. There were 2973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGM (NYSE:MGM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.8K, with a price of $437.0 per contract. There were 2579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

