10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $300.00 $29.1K 21.1K 86.4K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $215.00 $28.5K 7.0K 3.2K LGIH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $100.00 $140.0K 2.3K 1.1K BROS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $75.00 $260.0K 1.6K 901 PENN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $21.00 $31.6K 137 772 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.00 $105.9K 5.4K 732 PVH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $75.00 $75.8K 1.9K 323 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $150.00 $423.7K 18.5K 299 PLNT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $95.00 $26.4K 744 260 CPRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.50 $40.1K 1.1K 236

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 21136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 7042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LGIH (NASDAQ:LGIH), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 2348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BROS (NYSE:BROS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 266 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 325 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 732 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.9K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 5427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PVH (NYSE:PVH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 323 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.8K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 1962 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 689 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $423.7K, with a price of $2825.0 per contract. There were 18591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLNT (NYSE:PLNT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPRI (NYSE:CPRI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 325 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 1138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.