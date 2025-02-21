10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $150.00 $26.9K 5.4K 16.6K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $141.00 $81.2K 580 1.1K FND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $85.00 $120.0K 336 1.1K MODG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $7.50 $54.0K 164 713 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $245.00 $34.1K 1.6K 468 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $700.00 $63.7K 4.5K 315 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2500.00 $25.2K 39 272 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $40.00 $28.5K 3.4K 174 SFIX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.00 $27.8K 445 105 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $85.00 $27.5K 3.6K 72

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 5458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $141.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.2K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FND (NYSE:FND), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MODG (NYSE:MODG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 175 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 373 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 1684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $431.0 per contract. There were 4552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 329 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $25240.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 84 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $573.0 per contract. There were 3414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SFIX (NASDAQ:SFIX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 329 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 3668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

