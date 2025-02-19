10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $370.00 $80.6K 23.7K 103.8K CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $260.00 $30.0K 2.1K 3.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $222.50 $239.5K 694 2.1K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $13.00 $33.4K 14.2K 1.6K SBUX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $115.00 $294.3K 7.6K 1.5K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $150.00 $45.5K 4.0K 1.4K HAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $65.00 $37.5K 468 1.0K TXRH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $175.00 $57.6K 613 530 BIRK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $55.00 $45.9K 661 364 GAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $22.00 $45.9K 17 251

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.6K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 23758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 2158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3829 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 479 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $239.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 14278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 1450 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $294.3K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 7689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 66 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 4005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HAS (NASDAQ:HAS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXRH (NASDAQ:TXRH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIRK (NYSE:BIRK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GAP (NYSE:GAP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

