10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $350.00 $58.5K 19.8K 107.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $140.00 $42.6K 30.5K 20.0K DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $42.00 $62.0K 2.2K 2.5K SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $125.00 $1.1 million 1.0K 2.1K CZR PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $37.00 $51.6K 54 1.2K WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $90.00 $36.2K 2.0K 849 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $225.00 $26.9K 32.5K 631 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $40.00 $40.8K 22.7K 630 PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $125.00 $225.7K 2.3K 620 PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.00 $54.8K 3.7K 510

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 119 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $494.0 per contract. There were 19885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 30563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20036 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 2214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 337 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 1085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $427.0 per contract. There were 2068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 849 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $538.0 per contract. There were 32510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 22789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 309 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $225.7K, with a price of $2257.0 per contract. There were 2385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 265 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 3748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

