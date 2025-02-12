10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $340.00 $52.6K 11.4K 79.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $120.00 $116.2K 9.2K 18.9K DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $200.00 $74.1K 4.9K 1.7K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $210.00 $30.1K 2.3K 773 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $137.00 $25.9K 251 436 HELE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $46.2K 172 89 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $390.00 $75.2K 1.0K 87 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $30.00 $33.0K 21 31 DECK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $155.00 $54.0K 29 22 LRN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $150.00 $31.3K 18 16

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $824.0 per contract. There were 11434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 510 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.2K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 9293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18959 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 4974 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 2307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 773 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HELE (NASDAQ:HELE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 338 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 1072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DECK (NYSE:DECK), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 338 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRN (NYSE:LRN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 128 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $1960.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

