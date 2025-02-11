10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $350.00 $83.2K 3.8K 55.0K PZZA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $40.00 $517.5K 733 2.6K RIVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $12.50 $25.2K 7.8K 2.4K QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.00 $50.2K 2.6K 1.2K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $210.00 $77.2K 1.2K 871 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $105.00 $48.3K 14.7K 701 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $235.00 $91.0K 19.2K 701 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $260.00 $85.5K 67 640 GPC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $120.00 $185.1K 340 487 MBLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $20.00 $67.4K 2.9K 301

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.2K, with a price of $331.0 per contract. There were 3881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PZZA (NASDAQ:PZZA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $517.5K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 733 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 7881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 2600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.2K, with a price of $6410.0 per contract. There were 1231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 129 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $1725.0 per contract. There were 14717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 65 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.0K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 19208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.5K, with a price of $1585.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPC (NYSE:GPC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 487 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.1K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 185 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 142 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.4K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 2910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

