10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $350.00 $47.9K 18.7K 45.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $235.00 $32.2K 27.5K 22.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $115.00 $171.0K 697 1.4K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.50 $254.2K 4.5K 410 QS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.00 $64.8K 1.3K 301 RSI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.50 $73.2K 5.9K 296 MAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $300.00 $159.3K 4 257 LRN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $155.00 $28.0K 32 242 IRBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.00 $36.8K 854 238 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $58.5K 2.9K 139

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $471.0 per contract. There were 18766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 27579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.0K, with a price of $344.0 per contract. There were 697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 340 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 410 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $254.2K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 4571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 288 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.8K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RSI (NYSE:RSI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 293 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.2K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 5906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAR (NASDAQ:MAR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 257 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 60 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.3K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRN (NYSE:LRN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 130 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IRBT (NASDAQ:IRBT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 340 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 2956 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

