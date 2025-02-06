10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $380.00 $35.2K 9.6K 52.5K LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.00 $50.0K 25.8K 10.0K CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $235.00 $84.0K 446 2.1K PENN PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $20.50 $29.9K 754 2.0K SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $100.00 $54.6K 1.5K 1.8K RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $275.00 $260.0K 2.2K 1.7K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $8.00 $46.5K 2.8K 1.6K MBLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.00 $826.6K 58 1.6K GRPN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $11.50 $101.9K 1.5K 1.5K EAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $160.00 $135.6K 732 700

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 9612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 25897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 1302 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 754 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 225 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1849 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL (NYSE:RCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 2210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 2825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 708 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 1620 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $826.6K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRPN (NASDAQ:GRPN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 927 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.9K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EAT (NYSE:EAT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.6K, with a price of $2660.0 per contract. There were 732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.