10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $185.00 $30.1K 5.9K 5.2K FFIE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.50 $35.5K 3.2K 2.9K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $200.00 $27.2K 18.0K 2.3K CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $40.00 $27.3K 7.8K 1.9K HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $325.00 $38.9K 1.7K 569 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $105.00 $26.4K 24 287 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $220.00 $47.6K 43 174 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $252.50 $25.0K 468 63 TSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $267.50 $32.8K 103 35 PENN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $22.50 $50.8K 4.7K 19

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 5985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FFIE (NASDAQ:FFIE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 143 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 3949 contract(s) at a $0.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $9.0 per contract. There were 3211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $908.0 per contract. There were 18081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 7834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1993 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 173 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1791 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $627.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $252.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSCO (NASDAQ:TSCO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $267.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 490 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 4783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.