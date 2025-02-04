10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $400.00 $31.0K 13.7K 42.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $100.00 $130.4K 40.1K 7.4K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $242.50 $28.0K 845 2.3K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $40.00 $68.5K 8.7K 2.0K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $120.00 $145.0K 8.9K 1.3K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $20.00 $54.5K 7.2K 1.0K QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $30.4K 14.9K 764 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $40.00 $30.2K 13.3K 481 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $45.00 $74.8K 390 303 CBRL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $55.00 $26.2K 110 40

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 13785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.4K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 40144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 729 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.5K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 8755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.0K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 8982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 227 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 7206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 346 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 194 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 14975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 764 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 13357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 481 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 318 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 172 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.8K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CBRL (NASDAQ:CBRL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $1251.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

