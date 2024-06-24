10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $200.00 $40.3K 72.6K 27.2K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $180.00 $40.2K 2.8K 6.6K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $77.50 $30.0K 1.7K 2.4K LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $55.8K 5.5K 385 M CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $20.00 $107.8K 5.7K 152 BIRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $60.00 $255.0K 148 72 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $250.00 $607.5K 273 58 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $185.00 $66.7K 431 35 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $145.00 $174.2K 218 32 GME PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $28.00 $76.3K 122 10

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 360 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 72647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $403.0 per contract. There were 2826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 375 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.8K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 5574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 1400 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.8K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 5724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIRK (NYSE:BIRK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $255.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $607.5K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.7K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 165 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.2K, with a price of $1056.0 per contract. There were 218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.3K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

