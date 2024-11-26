10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $350.00 $29.6K 19.0K 42.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $212.50 $26.6K 1.6K 11.4K HSAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.50 $42.4K 25 3.9K KSS PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $17.50 $57.1K 585 1.1K HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $375.00 $35.7K 148 728 LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.50 $81.4K 688 348 MBLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $20.00 $50.3K 6.1K 323 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $33.00 $48.8K 10 210 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $70.00 $166.4K 1.5K 106 VFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $25.00 $32.5K 103 50

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 19029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 1680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HSAI (NASDAQ:HSAI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 303 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS (NYSE:KSS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 141 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.1K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 348 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.4K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 6151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 142 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 94 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 104 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.4K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 1508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VFC (NYSE:VFC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 297 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.