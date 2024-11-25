10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $355.00 $50.8K 2.8K 17.9K FL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.50 $467.5K 3.3K 2.7K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $55.00 $251.2K 5.0K 2.6K CHWY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $32.50 $400.0K 1.6K 2.2K CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $35.00 $53.5K 1.3K 1.7K ULTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $370.00 $43.5K 254 857 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $100.00 $51.8K 15.7K 525 TH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.50 $45.8K 5.7K 500 CPNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $22.50 $38.9K 7.4K 147 LOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $270.00 $26.4K 897 35

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $355.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 2884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FL (NYSE:FL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 2750 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $467.5K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 3388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 116 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1250 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $251.2K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 5077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $400.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 1738 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 1391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 294 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 116 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 15745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TH (NASDAQ:TH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 417 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 5726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 7426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW (NYSE:LOW), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $1765.0 per contract. There were 897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.