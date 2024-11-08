10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $320.00 $25.7K 14.3K 217.0K FIVE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $85.00 $43.7K 732 3.6K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $13.50 $57.4K 6.4K 2.1K SONY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $18.50 $47.1K 1.8K 1.7K W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $42.50 $43.4K 871 158 CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $100.00 $26.8K 1 100 AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $225.00 $29.3K 201 33 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/13/24 $1820.00 $53.0K 1 10 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $70.00 $34.2K 1 4 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3800.00 $41.7K 20 3

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 197 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 14389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVE (NASDAQ:FIVE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 162 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.4K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 6444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SONY (NYSE:SONY), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 160 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 725 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 1895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W (NYSE:W), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 119 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 871 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 315 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $1790.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 280 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $2670.0 per contract. There were 201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on December 13, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $1820.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $5300.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANF (NYSE:ANF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 798 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $8556.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 434 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $3800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $13930.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.